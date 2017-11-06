Lamar Odom Collapses In Nightclub [VIDEO]

Lamar Odom collapsed at his VIP booth at an L.A. nightclub early Sunday morning , according to TMZ.

Odom was at Bootsy Bellows when he collapsed to the ground around 2 AM.

The person who shot the video tells TMZ Sports he saw Odom drinking for several hours before the incident.

TMZ is reporting that Lamar’s rep says he collapsed due to dehydration after an intense workout earlier in the day without the necessary fluids in his system. They also said it was very hot in the club, while adding … he’s “doing great.”