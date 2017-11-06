9 O'Clock News
Lamar Odom Collapses In Nightclub [VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
Lakers forward Lamar Odom refelcts on the season while answering questions from reporters about the

Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty


Lamar Odom collapsed at his VIP booth at an L.A. nightclub early Sunday morning , according to TMZ.

Odom was at Bootsy Bellows when he collapsed to the ground around 2 AM.

The person who shot the video tells TMZ Sports he saw Odom drinking for several hours before the incident.

TMZ  is reporting that Lamar’s rep says he collapsed due to dehydration after an intense workout earlier in the day without the necessary fluids in his system. They also said it was very hot in the club, while adding … he’s “doing great.”

Photos