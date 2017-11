Tyrese took to Instagram to let everyone know the news.

“Sometimes you just need 1 phone call,” wrote Tyrese. “Just know that God is the greatest…… They don’t want any love….. They told me to go easy…. just know that it’s just good to know there’s still some really nice sincere people out here…… Jada-Pinkett-Smith and my hero WILL SMITH.”

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: