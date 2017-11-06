Music
Toni Braxton’s Ring Finger Has A Little Something Extra On It

Is Ms. Braxton now Mrs. Williams?

2017 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Bryan Steffy / Getty


Well, well, well.

Here we are again, speculating about whether Toni Braxton secretly jumped the broom with Brian “Birdman” Williams.

The legendary singer was spotted with a huge piece of artillery on her left hand during Sunday night’s taping of the 2017 Soul Train Music Awards.

The lovebirds have repeatedly denied that they took the long walk to the chapel, but the flash from this gigantic ring has us asking questions. Braxton was on hand to perform and accept the Don Cornelius Award at the ceremony, bringing along sons Diezel and Denim as her dates.

#ToniBraxton hits the #redcarpet with her sons #DenimBraxton and #DiezelBraxton at the #SoulTrainAwards.

A post shared by 🚨City Alert🚨 (@cityalert) on

So what do you think beauties, is Ms. Braxton now Mrs. Williams?

