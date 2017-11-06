Donna Brazile’s Book Could Harm Democrats On Election Day

Donna Brazile’s Book Could Harm Democrats On Election Day

Can the party correct the ship ahead of a big election in Virginia and into 2018?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
One year after Donald Trump shockingly crossed the finish line to become president, many are wondering what lessons the Democrats learned. The party, still stunned, is looking back at unresolved disputes from 2016 on the eve of another Election Day.

Former interim Democratic National Committee chair, Donna Brazile, dropped a bombshell on Thursday with an excerpt of her forthcoming book that accuses Hillary Clinton’s campaign of seizing control of the DNC and ultimately paving the way for the Trump presidency.

READ MORE: Donna Brazile Airs Out Hillary Clinton and DNC’s Dirty Laundry

The timing couldn’t be worse, as Democrats try to gain political momentum in a key gubernatorial race in Virginia. Democratic voters in Virginia could become fed up and choose not to turnout at the polls, as this new controversy adds to allegation of racism within the state’s party.

READ MORE: Obama Campaigns In Virginia Amid ‘Subtle Racism’ Dustup Among Democrats

There was plenty of fallout over the weekend from Brazile’s allegations. She gave Trump and other Republicans great talking points.

Trump, whose campaign is under investigation, tweeted that the Democrats rigged the primaries.

To no avail, Brazile tweeted that Trump “scrambled” her words:

House Speaker Paul Ryan also took a shot at the Democrats on Sunday, telling “Fox News Sunday” that “the Clintons live above the law.”

Clinton’s former campaign staff fired back at Brazile through an open letter. Democratic voters, meanwhile, are nervous about how this will turn out. Some are calling on Brazile to make things right.

Meanwhile, some party leaders are calling for calm. Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.), DNC deputy chair, looks at this situation as an opportunity to make corrections.

“We must heed the call for our party to enact real reforms that ensure a fair, open and impartial nominating process in elections to come,” Ellison told the Washington Post.

SOURCE:  Washington Post, Fox News

