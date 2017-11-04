MeToo: Man Who Allegedly Sexually Harassed Terry Crews Has Been Revealed!

The man who allegedly sexually harassedhas been revealed.

According to Variety, Adam Venit, the longtime head of WME’s motion picture group, is on leave from the agency as they investigate the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor’s allegations against him. Crews is repped by WME, but Venit is not his agent.

WME's Adam Venit on leave amid sexual harassment allegations involving actor Terry Crews (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/IMKtI3ZECC pic.twitter.com/w4xhUYy7Cr — Variety (@Variety) November 3, 2017

Last month when news broke of the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal, Crews disclosed on Twitter that he was groped last year at a “Hollywood function” by a “high-level Hollywood executive.”

This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME. (1/Cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. (2/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk. (3/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I was going to kick his ass right then— but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear. (4/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

“240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho” would be the headline the next day. (5/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Only I probably wouldn’t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left.

(6/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

That night and the next day I talked to everyone I knew that worked with him about what happened. (7/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

He called me the next day with an apology but never really explained why he did what he did. (8/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I decided not 2 take it further becuz I didn’t want 2b ostracized— par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence. (9/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

While the actor never disclosed who that person in his Tweets, sources close to Crews said that he was planning on going public with Venit’s name.

Variety also reported that Venit has a pretty impressive client list that includes Dustin Hoffman and Brett Ratner, both of whom have been accused of sexual harassment over the past week. He also reps Emma Stone, Adam Sandler, Diane Keaton, Shawn Levy, Vince Vaughn, Marc Forster and Eddie Murphy.

Reps for WME and Venit declined to comment, as did a spokeswoman for Crews.

Over the past month, it appears that Hollywood has exploded with hundreds of actresses and actors, including Lupita Nyong’o, coming forward claiming they have been sexually harassed and/or raped by male execs, directors and actors.

