10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn’t Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season.

In honor of the brave athlete’s 30th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: