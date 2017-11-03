Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
21 reads
Leave a comment

colin Kaepernick

Source: colin Kaepernick / Getty


In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country.

Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn’t Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season.

In honor of the brave athlete’s 30th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 1 day ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 1 day ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 3 days ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 4 days ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 4 days ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 1 week ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 1 week ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 2 weeks ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 2 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Photos