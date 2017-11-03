Prayers Up! Prince Jackson Rushed To Hospital After Motorcycle Accident

Photo by

Prayers Up! Prince Jackson Rushed To Hospital After Motorcycle Accident

Michael Jackson's 20-year-old son is doing fine, was released and even made it his Loyola Marymount University class on time.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 18 hours ago
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room

Source: Michael Tran / Getty


Oh no!

Prince Jackson was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after crashing his motorcycle.

According to E! News, his rep told the gossip and entertainment news site, “Prince Jackson was involved in a motorcycle accident on his way to college this morning, November 2nd, in Los Angeles. He suffered some injuries but is doing OK. Thank you all so much for your support and prayers and we will update you on his progress shortly.”

The 20-year-old son of Michael Jackson posted on Instagram a pic of himself with his legs strapped down in an ambulance with the caption, “Well s–t…”

Well shit…

A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on

 

And then there was this video:

According to TMZ, he later checked out of the ER and was released. Even better? The Loyola Marymount University student made it to class on time.

Prince has yet to comment on his accident.

We’re just glad he is doing OK! Feel better Prince!

Photos