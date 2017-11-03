Jeannie Mai Says Cardi B Might Be Moving Too Fast With Engagement

Jeannie Mai Says Cardi B Might Be Moving Too Fast With Engagement

'The Real" host, who recently filed for divorce, has concerns with the "Bodak Yellow" rapper getting married in her 20s.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 19 hours ago
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty


While many folks are rooting for Cardi B and Offset‘s engagement without reservation, there are a few who have some concern for the young rapper and her future wedding plans.

While discussing their engagement on The Real, co-host Jeannie Mai suggested that the two hip-hop stars might be moving too fast.

“Nobody feels like it’s a little fast? I guess for me, I mean, I’ve said it before on the show, it has nothing to do with Cardi, it has nothing to do with who he is. It’s just, when you get married before 30, you’re a different person in your 20’s,” said Mai, who recently filed for divorce.

But Mai was clear that she wasn’t hating on the “Bodak Yellow” rapper and wishes her and her Bae well.

“So, I just say, Cardi, congratulations. Take your time. Take your time, don’t rush into anything. Like, enjoy the engagement even. Like, don’t hurry so much.”

It’s not like Mai doesn’t have a tiny point! The couple had only been dating for roughly eight months–if that– before they got engaged in Philly last week.

As we previously reported, Cardi got the surprise of her life when the Migos rapper got down on one knee and popped the question in the middle of her performance.

 

If you haven’t seen it already, take a look at that 8-carat ROCK!

 

BEAUTIES: What do you think? Are Jeannie’s concerns valid?

Photos