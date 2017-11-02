The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is Cardi B Really Having Trouble Finding Someone To Design Her Wedding Dress? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 21 hours ago
Cardi B and Offset are about to be hip-hop’s next wedding obsession, as Cardi heads into planning mode. Rumor has it, the event will be an extravagant televised event on BET or VH1. In the meantime, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is allegedly having trouble finding a major designer to take on the project of her wedding dress.

But who wouldn’t want to be the designer who outfits one of hip-hop’s most amazing success stories on the most important day of her life? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (10/21-10/27)

