Is Cardi B Really Having Trouble Finding Someone To Design Her Wedding Dress? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Cardi B and Offset are about to be hip-hop’s next wedding obsession, as Cardi heads into planning mode. Rumor has it, the event will be an extravagant televised event on BET or VH1. In the meantime, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is allegedly having trouble finding a major designer to take on the project of her wedding dress.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

But who wouldn’t want to be the designer who outfits one of hip-hop’s most amazing success stories on the most important day of her life? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why It’s Out Of Line For Azealia Banks To Say Cardi B Bought The #1 Spot [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Are Cardi B & Offset Too Young To Get Married? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Is It Messed Up For Cardi B To Get A “Spirit Of Detroit” Award? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: