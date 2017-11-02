The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Ladies Of “Married To Medicine” Tell Ms. Juicy About “Changes” To Season 5’s Cast [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
Ms. Juicy sat down with Married To Medicine‘s Dr. Simone and Dr. Jackie about the premiere of season 5 of the hit show, which is happening this Sunday on Bravo! They talk about what fans can expect the show to deliver this season- like pap smears and surgeries, as well as yelling and exercising.

They hint about the guys in the show being more involved this season, and having to make some changes to the cast this season. They also talk about the newest addition to the show, Dr. Contessa. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from RSMS Uncut from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos