Plies’ Response To Papa John’s Proves He Needs His Own Show [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
Plies‘ Instagram account is a favorite among the Hip-Hop community because of the way he delivers his unique brand of straight-forward commentary on the world around him. After Papa John’s CEO had the nerve to blame their low sales on the NFL’s national anthem controversy, and Colin Kaepernick‘s decision to take a knee.

Most people responded swiftly, explaining that Papa John’s pizza isn’t all that good to begin with. But Plies takes the clapback crown in this situation, because he really didn’t hold back. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

