How This “5 On It” Player Stunned Headkrack Into Silence! [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 21 hours ago
At this point, “Got 5 On It,” has gained its notoriety at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” because of Headkrack‘s mindtricks, and how impossible they typically make it for people to play the game with their head straight and focus in tact. Well, one woman called up and she was just here for the mind tricks.

She bypassed everything Headkrack threw her way, and answered the obscure question so swiftly that everyone had to google whether she was right or not. Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos