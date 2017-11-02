Another Man Reveals His Encounters with Kevin Spacey

On Sunday, Kevin Spacey became the latest Hollywood figure to be accused of sexual harassment when actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey made an advance at Rapp when he was only 14 years old. In a curious move, Spacey responded to this accusation by coming out as a gay man, which did not go over very well with critics who saw Spacey’s statement as problematic for several reasons. Amid the ensuing controversy, Netflix shut down production on the latest season of House of Cards.

As rumors of other victims continue to fly, another man has come forward anonymously to speak with Vulture. In doing so, the accuser tells his story of a sexual relationship with Spacey during the 1980s when he was 14 years old and Spacey was 24:

After Rapp’s public statement, a man who was friendly with a member of the New York staff approached the magazine to talk about Spacey. At the age of 14, he says, he began a sexual relationship with the actor, who was then 24, that ended with what he describes as an attempted rape. The man is now a 48-year-old artist living on the East Coast with a long-term partner, and he wishes to remain anonymous. “I have worked really hard to have a nice life and feel safe, and I’m not giving that up for him,” he told me, sitting outside on a park bench. “I don’t want them to be able to find their way back to me.”

The man’s account of Spacey’s alleged conduct is graphic and can be read here.

