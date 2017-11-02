Prince Jackson, Son of Michael, Hospitalized Following Motorcycle Accident

Prince Jackson, Son of Michael, Hospitalized Following Motorcycle Accident

Posted 22 hours ago
Michael Jackson’s oldest son, Prince, was rushed to a hospital by ambulance Thursday morning after crashing his motorcycle on a rain-slicked Los Angeles street, TMZ reports.

The 20-year-old was reportedly riding in light rain when he lost control of his bike.

He sustained enough of a leg injury for an ambulance to be called.

The King of Pop’s eldest even shared a pic of himself en route to the hospital via Instagram with the caption, “Well s**t…”


According to TMZ, Prince headed straight back to Loyola Marymount University upon his release from the hospital and made it in time for class.

Jackson began posting videos of his beloved Harley-Davidson on Instagram and YouTube in September.

“I’ve always wanted a bike ever since I was little,” he said in one clip. “I think it’s just bad-ass. I don’t know what to tell you.” He also added that he took a three-day California Motorcycle Safety Program course to prepare.



 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

Picture Courtesy of Getty Images

