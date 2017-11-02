Pizza Hut: Our Sales Are Good!

After Papa John’s CEOblamed NFL anthem protests for sluggish sales this week, prompting a multitude of ridicule on social media, Pizza Hut said their sales are just fine, reports USA Today’s ForTheWin blog

On Thursday, Pizza Hut’s parent company Yum Brands made it clear that their business hasn’t seen the impact from NFL player protests that Papa John’s claimed to be hurting their bottom line.

According to Business Insider, Yum Brands CEO Greg Creed told investors: “We’re not seeing any impact from any of that.”

While Papa John’s is recognized as the “official” pizza of the NFL, brands like Pizza Hut and Dominos rely considerably on NFL fans for their game-day sales, notes USA Today. If fans were turning off the NFL due to player protests, Pizza Hut would see impacted sales figures.

Pizza Hut’s comments suggest that Papa John’s dip in sales – as the Internet has gleefully pointed out – are due to its pizza more than NFL players taking a knee to protest racial injustice.

PAPA JOHNS: The NFL protests are hurting our business and there's no other possible explanation. ALSO PAPA JOHNS: pic.twitter.com/4lfA7ViWZ9 — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) November 1, 2017

Alternative take on Papa John's sluggish sales:It's not due to NFL players protesting injustice & inequality; it's cuz your pizza is garbage — Matthew Odam (@odam) November 1, 2017

Papa John's says anthem protests are hurting sales? They can try two remedies immediately. 1) Better ingredients. 2) Better Pizza…. right? — Morgan Campbell (@MorganPCampbell) November 1, 2017

Sorry racial injustice couldn’t be ended as easily as adding an extra topping and a side of ranch. https://t.co/XjhlxSMOR2 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 1, 2017

