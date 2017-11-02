Pizza Hut: Our Sales Are Good!

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Pizza Hut: Our Sales Are Good!

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 22 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Pizza Hut

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images


After Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter blamed NFL anthem protests for sluggish sales this week, prompting a multitude of ridicule on social media, Pizza Hut said their sales are just fine, reports USA Today’s ForTheWin blog.

On Thursday, Pizza Hut’s parent company Yum Brands made it clear that their business hasn’t seen the impact from NFL player protests that Papa John’s claimed to be hurting their bottom line.

According to Business Insider, Yum Brands CEO Greg Creed told investors: “We’re not seeing any impact from any of that.”

While Papa John’s is recognized as the “official” pizza of the NFL, brands like Pizza Hut and Dominos rely considerably on NFL fans for their game-day sales, notes USA Today. If fans were turning off the NFL due to player protests, Pizza Hut would see impacted sales figures.

Pizza Hut’s comments suggest that Papa John’s dip in sales – as the Internet has gleefully pointed out – are due to its pizza more than NFL players taking a knee to protest racial injustice.

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Getty Images

First through Fourth Tweet and Second Picture Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 1 day ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 1 day ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 3 days ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 4 days ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 4 days ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 1 week ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 1 week ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 2 weeks ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 2 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Photos