WTF! Girl Who Rubbed Used Tampons On Black Roommate’s Stuff Used To Do Black Hairstyles?

Of course.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 13 hours ago
0 reads
A #JusticeForJazzy Twitter campaign kicked off this week when news hit that a Black University of Hartford student was being sabotaged by her White roommate.

Chennel “Jazzy” Rowe discovered her former roommate was sabotaging her from an Instagram post. Brianna Brochu bragged that she spit in Jazzy’s coconut oil, put moldy clam dip in her lotions, rubbed used tampons on her backpack and put her toothbrush places “where the sun doesn’t shine.” Jazzy eventually posted a video saying she was having throat problems, which she believes are a result of Brianna’s foul actions.

Well now, more is coming out about Brianna and it seems she allegedly used to do hair — and not just any hair, but Black hairstyles.

Typical.

Seems like another case of loving the culture, but could care less about the people. We’ll keep you posted on any major #JusticeForJazzy updates.

