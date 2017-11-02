News
Home > News

Gabrielle Union Eats Spicy Wings And Talks Watching The Golden Girls With DMX

She makes her way through the spiciness like a champ

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 12 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Being Mary Jane LA Press Event

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty


Gabrielle Union has been nearly everywhere on the press run for her new book, We’re Going To Need More Wine. Her latest stop was at First We Feast with Hot Ones, where she made her way through eating 10 different hot wings and took on a bunch of different wild card questions. The topics Union covered varied all over the map from her throwing the best parties with the craziest guest lists to her husband Dwyane Wade being in a more romantic relationship with LeBron James than he is with her.

In a segment called, “explain that ‘Gram,” Union describes whats going on in certain pictures from her Instagram feed, including the infamous photo of her on a banana boat with Dwyane Wade, LeBron, and Chris Paul…it’s safe to say that activity was her idea. She also talks about how amazing the parties she throws are and divulges who among her numerous famous friends and attendees always seems to be the life of the party.

To top off the already very entertaining series of topics, the video ends with Gabrielle talking about her experiences with DMX, and tells the world a little tid bit they probably wouldn’t expect from the rapper–he loves The Golden Girls. She delves into her sacred times with X watching the unexpected program and also does a pretty spot-on impression of him, too.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 14 hours ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 14 hours ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 3 days ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 4 days ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 4 days ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 1 week ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 1 week ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 2 weeks ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 2 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Photos