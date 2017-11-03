Social Media Brings Police Brutality To The Masses

At Jeffersontown High School, a cop points a taser at a crowd of students while his partners attack their classmate.

The incident was caught on one student’s Snapchat.

This is footage from Jeffersontown high school where 3 police officers are seen head slamming and kicking student. Then aims taser at crowd. pic.twitter.com/JEvbVPjwfa — DRILLA THE CABLE GUY (@drillareese) November 1, 2017

