A Twitter Employee Deleted Donald Trump’s Account On Their Last Day Of Work

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

You know the saying, not all heroes wear capes! On Thursday, Donald Trump’s Twitter account mysteriously went missing for 11 minutes. While most of us didn’t notice, those of us who did, thought the White House had finally confiscated Commander-In-Chief’s phone. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. Twitter’s official government account took to their timeline to reveal what really happened.

It’s safe to say, that employee went out with a bang.

