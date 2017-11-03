News
A Twitter Employee Deleted Donald Trump’s Account On Their Last Day Of Work

You know the saying, not all heroes wear capes! On Thursday, Donald Trump’s Twitter account mysteriously went missing for 11 minutes. While most of us didn’t notice, those of us who did, thought the White House had finally confiscated Commander-In-Chief’s phone. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. Twitter’s official government account took to their timeline to reveal what really happened.

It’s safe to say, that employee went out with a bang.

