‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches Husband In Another Affair, Audio Released

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches Husband In Another Affair, Audio Released

The shocking audio clip reveals that Dr. Darren is up to his old ways.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 6 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

It’s a known fact in the reality TV world that most of the drama occurs off camera. That is exactly what’s happening to former Married To Medicine Lisa Nicole Cloud, who has found herself in the middle of an explosive cheating scandal involving her husband Dr. Darren Naugles.

As the fifth season of Bravo’s Married To Medicine is scheduled to premiere soon, one of the show’s former cast members is dealing with so much drama perhaps she should be added back to the cast. It’s being widely reported that entrepreneur Lisa Nicole Cloud has allegedly found her husband Dr. Darren Naugles cheating with another woman. If you’ve followed the show in previous seasons you know that Lisa has dealt with Darren’s infidelity on numerous other occasions throughout the course of their marriage.

A very clear audio clip was released to several blog outlets this week where Lisa can be heard screaming and cursing at the alleged other woman, telling her to stay away from her husband. She also is heard demanding that Darren tell the woman that he is a married family man with kids.

You can listen to the FULL audio clip BELOW:

 

At this point, Lisa must be staying in her marriage for the sake of her children because throughout the four seasons she was on Married To Medicine her marriage was the constant focus of infidelity rumors. Unless this was the last straw for her, it’s doubtful that she will leave Darren for good.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

I Said What I Said: Porsha Williams Calls NeNe Leakes Fake To Her Face

Papa John’s Founder Blames Declining Sales On NFL Anthem Boycott

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 6 hours ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 6 hours ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 2 days ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 3 days ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 3 days ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 1 week ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 1 week ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 2 weeks ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 2 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Photos