The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why There Are Suspicions About Wendy Williams Fainting On TV [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Wendy Williams shocked everybody when she fainted live on TV during her talk show. In the middle of introducing the episode, her speech slurred, she looked super confused and scared, and she dropped to the floor. She came back out after a commercial break and explained that her costume caused her to overheat. A lot of folks were shocked she didn’t go straight to the hospital, while some people wonder if the whole thing was genuine.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Others don’t believe her reason for the scary incident, and believe she’s covering something up. Beyonce Alowishus took it upon herself to investigate, and see what morning show fans and people around the radio station, were thinking. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Wendy Williams Said Her Husband Has Cheated On Her Before [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Da Brat Tells Wendy Williams Why She Used To Be Afraid Of Her [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Wendy Williams On How She Feels After 2 Years Of Being Vegetarian [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 6 hours ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 6 hours ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 2 days ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 3 days ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 3 days ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 1 week ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 1 week ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 2 weeks ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 2 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Photos