Why Tyrese’s Recent Outbursts Should Not Be Made Into A Joke [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
Tyrese has been making headlines lately for going off on social media, as well as some of the elaborate stunts he has been pulling to get into contact with his daughter, Shayla. Tyrese is currently in a custody battle with his ex-wife over their daughter, and he allegedly hasn’t seen her for over two months. At first, his emotional social media rants were anything terribly out of character, but as of late things have been totally over the top.

As things have escalated, Tyrese has become more of a target for social media’s relentless brand of ridicule. But Jeff Johnson explains why, at this point, it’s time for us to realize that we have been laughing at his pain. Click on the audio player to hear more from Jeff Johnson on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos