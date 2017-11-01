How LeBron James Got His Halloween Costume for a Bargin

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio– LeBron James’ Halloween costume was such a slam-dunk, it was still being talked about on Wednesday.

LeBron dressed up as Pennywise from the movie “It” for his annual Halloween party Monday night.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s Cavs game against the Pacers, a reporter asked him about his costume of choice.

“I’m a horror-movie freak; I love horror movies. I always have since I was a kid. I’ve always been a fan of the “It” franchise, and once the new one came out recently, over the summertime, that was an easy one for me.”

So, was it a custom costume for the King? Nope. LeBron’s response got a lot of laughs: He says he bought it at Walmart — right off the rack.

