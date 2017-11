Beleaguered wide receiver Josh Gordon has been reinstated by the NFL, according to league sources.

Gordon, a one-time Cleveland Browns all-star receiver, was suspended multiple times for testing positive for marijuana and other drugs.

#Browns suspended WR Josh Gordon has been conditionally reinstated by the NFL. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) November 1, 2017

Gordon may join #Browns to attend meetings, engage in conditioning work and individual workouts. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) November 1, 2017

