New Music Alert! Rihanna Raps with N.E.R.D. ‘Lemon’

Continue reading Crop Over Queen: Bajan Beauty Rihanna Takes The Crown (Again) For Best Lewk

Crop Over Queen: Bajan Beauty Rihanna Takes The Crown (Again) For Best Lewk

Rihanna is an island gyal, so there’s no surprise that annually she makes it a point to wuk up her waist at Crop Over in Barbados. While Crop Over celebrates the ending of the Bajan Sugar Cane harvest, we’re over here celebrating Ri’s mas camp outfit. Click the gallery to see her outfit and all it’s glorious details.