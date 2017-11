Win the “The SZA Flyaway in New York” Sweepstakes

101.1 THE WIZ WANTS TO SEND YOU ON A QUICK GETAWAY FOR THE WEEKEND TO NEW YORK CITY, TO SEE RCA RECORDING ARTIST “SZA”. SZA’S CONTROL TOUR, IS MAKING A STOP IN NEW YORK CITY, AND SZA WANTS TO FLY YOU TO NEW YORK TO SEE THE SHOW.

SZA’S TAKING CARE OF YOUR AIRFARE AND HOTEL TO NEW YORK CITY, AND SENDING YOU TO SEE CHRIS ROCK’S COMEDY SHOW, ON THAT SATURDAY NIGHT, AND THEN ON SUNDAY YOU GET TO SEE HER PERFORM LIVE IN BROOKLYN.

IT’S SZA’S GETAWAY TO NEW YORK FOR THE WEEKEND BROUGHT TO YOU BY RCA RECORDS AND WEFIXMONEY.COM. THEY CAN HELP YOU GET UP TO TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS SOMETIMES BY TOMORROW..IT’S FREE TO APPLY AND AVAILABLE 24/7.

IF YOU NEED CASH FAST, TRUST WEFIXMONEY.COM

