Tyrese Breaks Down on Social Media Over Daughter

Tyrese Gibson has been having a really rough week. TMZ caught the singer being released from Cedars-Sinai Thursday hospital on Thursday after suffering from chest pain and anxiety. Tyrese had been in court that day fighting a restraining order against himself from ex wife, Norma Gibson, after she alleged physical abuse and more when he started to feel ill.
Tyrese has been really close to his daughter over the years and has been on social media taking about it. Tyrese found himself in more trouble after hiring a plane to fly over his 10-year old daughters school with a message, “No Matter What Daddy Loves You Shayla” and sending gifts to school for her. Norma went back to court saying that the contact was in violation of the restraining order.
Thursday morning Tyrese posted an alarming video where he breaks down talking about he has been away from his daughter for too long, two months, and for someone to please help him. The singer continues to plea that no one is in court helping and that he is paying thirteen thousand dollars a month “what more do you want from me?” Tyrese got to spend a short time on a monitored visited with his daughter Sunday where the two appeared to enjoy each other’s company. Tyrese quickly deleted the alarming video from his social media account before returning to court.
Prayers that Tyrese gets this legal matter settled before something worse happens