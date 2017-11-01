Racist University Of Hartford Student Poisons her Black Roomate

This might be one of the most disgusting stories that we’ve heard in 2017!

University of Hartford freshman Jazzy Rowe took to Facebook to share the horror she has been though her first year at the university. Rowe’s roommate Brianna Brochu has been arrested and charged with with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace after doing disgusting things to Rowe’s personal items that have affected her health.

Rowe had been fighting multiple health issues and wasn’t able to find out why until she started to move out of her dorm room after not feeling comfortable living there. A friend showed Rowe things that Brochu had posted on her social media page talking about how she was intentionally poisoning Rowe and her personal items. One of the messages Brochu posted stated,

“Finally did it yo girl got rid of her roommate!! After 1 1/12 month of spitting in her coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotions, rubbing used tampons on her backpack, putting her toothbrush places where the sun doesn’t shine and so much more I can finally say goodbye Jamaican Barbie.”

Rowe took to Facebook live to share her story with the world causing instant outrage. The University of Hartford issued a statement that Brochu had been handed over to the police and that bullying would not be tolerated on campus.