Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Racist University Of Hartford Student Poisons her Black Roomate

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

This might be one of the most disgusting stories that we’ve heard in 2017!


University of Hartford freshman Jazzy Rowe took to Facebook to share the horror she has been though her first year at the university.  Rowe’s roommate Brianna Brochu has been arrested and charged with with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace after doing disgusting things to Rowe’s personal items that have affected her health.

Rowe had been fighting multiple health issues and wasn’t able to find out why until she started to move out of her dorm room after not feeling comfortable living there.  A friend showed Rowe things that Brochu had posted on her social  media page talking about how she was intentionally poisoning Rowe and her personal items.  One of the messages Brochu posted stated,

“Finally did it yo girl got rid of her roommate!! After 1 1/12 month of spitting in her coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotions, rubbing used tampons on her backpack, putting her toothbrush places where the sun doesn’t shine and so much more I can finally say goodbye Jamaican Barbie.”

Rowe took to Facebook live to share her story with the world causing instant outrage.  The University of Hartford issued a statement that Brochu had been handed over to the police and that bullying would not be tolerated on campus.


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 1 day ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 2 days ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 2 days ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 6 days ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 1 week ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 1 week ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 2 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Photos