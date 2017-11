No Shave November is in full effect. It’s the one time of year that any and all men are encouraged to grow their beards. During the beginning stages, you may realize you’re actually unsure how to style those facial follicles, or which look really fits your lifestyle (or face) the most. But have no fear, put down that razor and keep reading.

Here are the best beard styles for men – not only in Movember, but all year-long.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: