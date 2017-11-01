Feature Story
This New York Legislator’s Epic Meltdown Is Just The Laugh You Need Today

LOL.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Source: Getty


Every person has thought of a clever way to try and talk themselves out of a speeding ticket — but New York Legislator Jennifer Schwartz Berky turned the finesse game up a notch.

The Ulser County democrat has gone viral after police cameras caught her freaking out over a speeding ticket in Kingston, New York. In the video, Berky claimed to have PTSD and started frantically panting, saying she was having panic attacks.


 

Despite her meltdown during the 30 minute encounter, the officer still wrote the legislator a ticket for driving 13 miles over the speed limit. Berky has since apologized for going berserk, but that doesn’t take away from that fact that it was all caught on candid camera.

Hopefully this doesn’t affect her chances of getting reelected. Check out Jennifer Schwartz Berky’s new campaign, courtesy of Twitter, when you hit the flip.

Photos