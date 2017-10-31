The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Paternity Results: Woman Suspects Her Wife Betrayed Her With High School Homie [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 16 hours ago
On a Paternity Test Tuesday, a lesbian couple needs to figure out the parentage of their baby, because Tranice suspects that Dalinda switched the donor of their baby without telling her. With the baby came out looking a lot different than he would have with the other donor, Tranice got suspicious. Now, they want a paternity test to be sure. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos