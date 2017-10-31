Anita Baker Sends Twitter Love To Andre 3000 After GQ Profile

The legendarysent some Twitter love toand everyone appreciated the positive vibes.

Andre recently opened up to GQ in a profile that touched on his talent, humility and introversion.

Anita sent these positive words in response to the Internet’s viral reaction to his interview: “Ur an artist we isolate S’times, become solitary & Yes, its true the Artistry of Others pull us out. I know. I understand. We’ll talk ABXO”

In the GQ shoot, Andre is seen in a hoody that reads: “I need A Baker!”

The queen came through in the clutch.

Ur an artist we isolate S'times, become solitary & Yes, its true the Artistry of Others pull us out. I know. I understand. We'll talk ABXO pic.twitter.com/4iR0gKHXuI — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) October 31, 2017

Hit the jump for highlights from the GQ profile and a link to full piece.

