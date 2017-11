Have you heard Nicki’s latest track with Migos and Cardi B? Nicki shut down rumors before that there was beef between the two female MC’s but is it really true? Or is Nicki just tired of people trying to pin female rappers against one another?

I was on the song w/Quavo. No one else was on it. He called & asked if I think we should put Bardi on it, I said “ok let’s do it”. The end. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 31, 2017

Migos weren’t even on it yet. Just Quavo. The conspiracy theories r just so tired. Relax. Breathe. Imagine me not knowing who on a song w/me — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 31, 2017

Anything w/my name on it gets approved by me. It can’t even go on a streaming service w/o me hearing it & giving written approval. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 31, 2017

These are men in our culture who simply refuse to let it go. They don’t do this to male M.C.’s. But yo #Motorsport #1 added on urban radio🙏🏽 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 31, 2017

