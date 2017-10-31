The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Kim Kardashian Didn’t Do Anything Wrong By Dressing Up As Aaliyah [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 19 hours ago
Kim Kardashian yet again drew the ire of the internet when she debut one her Halloween costumes this year: Aaliyah. Now, at first, this may sound like an immediate reason to attack. But when you see Kim in her costume, she actually didn’t do anything wrong. In fact, the only thing she can really be criticized for is not seeing the criticism coming, based off of her track record. Click on the audio player to hear Jeff Johnson explain more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos