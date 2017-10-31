Eminem To Perform On Chance The Rapper-Hosted “SNL” Episode

Eminem To Perform On Chance The Rapper-Hosted "SNL" Episode

NEW YORK, NY – The social media-savvy folks behind Saturday Night Live’s Twitter account dropped a bombshell Monday morning (October 30). A photo posted to SNL’s account revealed the hosts and musical guests for three upcoming November episodes, accompanied by the caption, “Ready for November.”

For the November 18 episode, Eminem is booked as the musical guest with Chance The Rapper scheduled to host the show

Finish this story [here]

 

Photos