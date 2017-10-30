The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Jay-Z Speaks Out About Bob McNair’s “Inmate” Comment [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 15 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment


Houston Texans owner Bob McNair was heard saying “we can’t have the inmates running the prison,” which sparked a lot of outrage once it became public information. His players kneeled in protest in response, and tons of others spoke out against it.

One of those people was Jay-Z, who took a moment out of his 4:44 tour to address it onstage. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

