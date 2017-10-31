Netflix to End “House of Cards” in 2018

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Netflix to End “House of Cards” in 2018

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 13 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

'House Of Cards' Season 4 Premiere

Source: Kris Connor / Getty


A day after actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of making a sexual advance on him when he was 14 years old, Netflix has announced that House of Cards will end after season six. Season five premiered in May 2017.

The final run of House of Cards, which stars Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright as ruthless and ambitious beltway couple, will debut its last 13 episodes in 2018. Executive producers Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese, who replaced exiting creator Beau Willimon last year, are both expected to return as co-showrunners. (Via)

The series finale has “been in the works since the summer,” according to The Hollywood Report, but the timing is suspect. Rapp told BuzzFeed that Spacey, then 26 years old, “was trying to seduce me… I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.” Spacey apologized for the incident, although he doesn’t recall the night in question, and he received scorn for using the statement to come out as gay. Star Trek‘s Zachary Quinto called it “calculated manipulation.”

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter and Uproxx

Picture Courtesy of Kris Connor and Getty Images

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 21 hours ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 21 hours ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 5 days ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 6 days ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 7 days ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 7 days ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 1 week ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 2 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 3 weeks ago
10.11.17
Photos