LOCAL NEWS: Machine Gun Kelly to Headline His Own Concert in December

Posted 12 hours ago
CLEVELAND – Cleveland’s own wild boy will be home for the holidays.

Area native Machine Gun Kelly has announced a performance at the Wolstein Center, calling it the “Double XXMAS Show.” The performance will be Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. and will be the rapper’s first career headline arena show.


 

