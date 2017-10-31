LOCAL NEWS: Machine Gun Kelly to Headline His Own Concert in December

CLEVELAND – Cleveland’s own wild boy will be home for the holidays.

Area native Machine Gun Kelly has announced a performance at the Wolstein Center, calling it the “Double XXMAS Show.” The performance will be Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. and will be the rapper’s first career headline arena show.





