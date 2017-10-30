News
This Strawberry Topped Pizza Has Twitter In A Frenzy

Prepare yourself.

Posted 13 hours ago
So this happened…

And a debate ignited on Twitter regarding whether pizza should be topped with fruit.

The pineapple crew came through strong.

Others thought both fruits partnered with a cheese pie should die.

The rest were ready to start a riot solely off the strawberry topping.

https://twitter.com/TayexM/status/925050423953764352

Then there were those who were more adventurous than others.

What do you think? Are strawberries going anywhere near your pizza?

Photos