This Strawberry Topped Pizza Has Twitter In A Frenzy

So this happened…
And a debate ignited on Twitter regarding whether pizza should be topped with fruit.
The pineapple crew came through strong.
Others thought both fruits partnered with a cheese pie should die.
The rest were ready to start a riot solely off the strawberry topping.
Then there were those who were more adventurous than others.
What do you think? Are strawberries going anywhere near your pizza?
