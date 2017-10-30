Waka Flocka Talks ‘Meet the Flockas’ & Says Its Not A Spinoff Of ‘Love & Hip Hop’ [VIDEO]

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Waka Flocka Flame and his wife, Tammy Rivera, were getting more reality TV time, with their own show, Meet The Flockas.

While Indy, this past weekend, Flocka spoke with B-Swift about their upcoming reality show, starting by confirming that this show is not spin-off of “Love & Hip-Hop” because they are doing this show with their own money.

Watch the full clip above to see what else Waka said about the upcoming show, Meet The Flockas.

