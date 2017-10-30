Music
Home > Music

Waka Flocka Talks ‘Meet the Flockas’ & Says Its Not A Spinoff Of ‘Love & Hip Hop’ [VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 18 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Waka Flocka Flame and his wife, Tammy Rivera, were getting more reality TV time, with their own show, Meet The Flockas.

While Indy, this past weekend, Flocka spoke with B-Swift about their upcoming reality show, starting by confirming that this show is not spin-off of “Love & Hip-Hop” because they are doing this show with their own money.

Watch the full clip above to see what else Waka said about the upcoming show, Meet The Flockas.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 21 hours ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 21 hours ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 5 days ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 6 days ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 7 days ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 7 days ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 1 week ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 2 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 3 weeks ago
10.11.17
Photos