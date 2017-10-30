News
Home > News

Remember The Time Family Guy Tried To Warn Us About Kevin Spacey?

Twitter reacts to the news that Kevin Spacey wasn't just pretending to be a predatory creep in American Beauty.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 12 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

'House Of Cards' Season 4 Premiere

Source: Kris Connor / Getty


Back in 2000, Kevin Spacey won an Oscar for lusting after his teenage daughter’s friend in American Beauty.

Turns out Spacey could relate to Lester Burnham, the passive aggressive sexual predator.

Sunday, Spacey officially came out as gay to deflect Star Wars star Anthony Rapp‘s report that in 1986, while they were both working on Broadway, a 26-year-old Spacey initiated a sexual encounter with a then 14-year-old Rapp.

In an interview with BuzzFeed News, Rapp is publicly alleging for the first time that in 1986, Spacey befriended Rapp while they both performed on Broadway shows, invited Rapp over to his apartment for a party, and, at the end of the night, picked Rapp up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance. According to public records, Spacey was 26. Rapp was 14.

Family Guy warned us 12 years ago.

Clickthrough for the realest reactions from Twitter.

1 2Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 4 days ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 5 days ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 6 days ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 6 days ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 7 days ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 1 week ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 2 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 3 weeks ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 3 weeks ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 4 weeks ago
10.05.17
Photos