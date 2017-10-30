News
Home > News

Chance The Rapper To Host ‘SNL’ Next Month With Musical Guest Eminem

Larry David and Tiffany Haddish are also set to host in November

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

2016 Made In America Festival - Day 2

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty


The upcoming hosts and musical guests for Saturday Night Live have just been announced, and the month of November looks like its gearing to be one of the best in recent memory. Shows for next month include November 4th’s episode being hosted by Larry David with musical guest Miley Cyrus, the following week Tiffany Haddish is hosting with musical guest Taylor Swift, and on November 18th, the host is Chance The Rapper along with musical guest Eminem.

Probably the most interesting piece of information that came with these announcements for November is the fact that Chance The Rapper isn’t on the bill for a musical performance at all, but purely as a hosting gig. The Coloring Book creator has been on the program before, once performing “Ultra Light Beams” with Kanye West in the beginning of 2016, and more recently by himself for the Christmas episode of that year to perform 2 of his own tracks. This will be his first time hosting the show, though he did appear in skits when he was the musical guest back in December.

Eminem being the musical guest for the episode raises a lot of questions from fans, as well. Since the “REVIVAL” advertisements and recent freestyle on the BET Hip Hop Awards, people have been highly anticipating Em’s next album. The fact that he’s performing on Saturday Night Live on the 18th most likely means that he’s going to perform new material, and that we will know the date for his album release sooner than later. Who knows, maybe Marshall and Chance have a collaboration together on the album, and they’ll perform that on SNL together this next month.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 4 days ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 5 days ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 6 days ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 6 days ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 7 days ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 1 week ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 2 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 3 weeks ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 3 weeks ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 4 weeks ago
10.05.17
Photos