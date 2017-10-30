News
Home > News

Kids React To Donald Trump: Halloween Edition

Some might find it scary.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

US-POLITICS-HALLOWEEN

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty


Once upon a time, a group of reporters’ children decided to spend their Friday visiting Donald Trump in the White House. Decked in Halloween costumes, the highlights included:

1. A kid dressed as Batman told Trump one of the kids was Japanese…to which Trump responded, “I’m going to be in Japan in two weeks.” The kid dressed as Batman didn’t seem to care.


 

2. Trump starts passing out candy to the kids. He tells one of them, “Well you have no weight problems, that’s the good news” because who better to bring up weight problems with than a tiny child.

3. One kid dressed as Princess Leia seemed to keep looking for a way out.

4. Trump tells the press in the room that they did a good job with their kids. However, he lets it be known that they didn’t do a good job when it came to him. A perfect way to end a Trump  gathering — making it about himself.


 

You can check out the full awkward encounter below.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 4 days ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 5 days ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 6 days ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 6 days ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 7 days ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 1 week ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 2 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 3 weeks ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 3 weeks ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 4 weeks ago
10.05.17
Photos