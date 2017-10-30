Music
Home > Music

This Year’s Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment


Celebrities always put on a good show for Halloween, but what else would you expect when you’re rich and can drop major cash on a costume.  Even Stephen Curry brought Halloween to the NBA by showing up to his game dressed up as Saw.

Check out some of our favorite celebrity costumes from Halloween 2K17

Casamigos Halloween Party - Arrivals

Trick Or Treat: This Year’s Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes

22 photos Launch gallery

Trick Or Treat: This Year’s Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Continue reading Trick Or Treat: This Year’s Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Trick Or Treat: This Year’s Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes

It’s that SCARY time of year! In honor of Halloween 2017, celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kandi Burrus and Nas went all out with their creative costumes. Take a look at some of our favorite looks!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 4 days ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 5 days ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 6 days ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 6 days ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 6 days ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 1 week ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 2 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 3 weeks ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 3 weeks ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 4 weeks ago
10.05.17
Photos