Kendrick Lamar and SZA Are Filming "Doves In The Wind" Music Video

Photo by

Kendrick Lamar and SZA Are Filming “Doves In The Wind” Music Video

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted October 28, 2017
2016 Budweiser Made in America Festival - Day 1

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


 

SZA Is back Working on a new music video with her TDE Label mate KENDRICK LAMAr.

The Video is for Doves in the wind Ft. KDot on Her album Ctrl.

Check out the track here and stay tuned for updates.

Looking forward to this one, with there styles, this Should be a dope visual.

Photos