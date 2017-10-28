Kendrick Lamar and SZA Are Filming “Doves In The Wind” Music Video

SZA Is back Working on a new music video with her TDE Label mate KENDRICK LAMAr.

The Video is for Doves in the wind Ft. KDot on Her album Ctrl.

Check out the track here and stay tuned for updates.

Looking forward to this one, with there styles, this Should be a dope visual.

