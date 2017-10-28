Twitter Weighs In On Migos, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B’s “Motor Sport” Verses

October 28, 2017
Via | HipHopDX

By now, we all know the cryptic tweet Apple Music’s Head of Artist Curation Carl Chery posted Thursday (October 26) wasn’t referring to Eminem’s new album or a super duper top secret Kanye West project.

Instead, we got “Motor Sport,” a Migos single featuring Nicki Minaj and “Bodak Yellow” rapper Cardi B.

Judging by the countless Twitter posts, Black Barbie undeniably stole the show. Despite Minaj’s larger-than-life shadow, Cardi did her best to hold her own, which didn’t go unnoticed either.

Finish this story [here]

 

