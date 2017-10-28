TK Kravitz On Being From A Small Georgia Town & Doing Big Things [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

TK Kravitz joined “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” onstage at the Magic City Classic! After a stellar performance of his single, “Space”, he chatted about how it feels to be doing big things as a guy from the small town of Augusta, Georgia. He explains why he doesn’t really ball out and spend a lot of money on crazy things, and the support and love his grandma. He gets Rickey Smiley to shout her out after TK tells him that she is a regular morning show listener.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

TK also talks about being grateful to be able to share his success with his family, and being motivated by his 1-year-old son. He shares his need to be number one in everything from his career to fatherhood. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: TK Kravitz On His Generation’s Drug Obsession: “I Want To Grow Old” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: TK Kravitz Gets Flustered Naming Lenny Kravitz Songs In “5 On It!” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: TK Kravitz Shares Advice For Artists Trying To Get Into Music [EXCLUSIVE]