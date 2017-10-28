The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
TK Kravitz On Being From A Small Georgia Town & Doing Big Things [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted October 28, 2017
TK Kravitz joined “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” onstage at the Magic City Classic! After a stellar performance of his single, “Space”, he chatted about how it feels to be doing big things as a guy from the small town of Augusta, Georgia. He explains why he doesn’t really ball out and spend a lot of money on crazy things, and the support and love his grandma. He gets Rickey Smiley to shout her out after TK tells him that she is a regular morning show listener.

TK also talks about being grateful to be able to share his success with his family, and being motivated by his 1-year-old son. He shares his need to be number one in everything from his career to fatherhood. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos