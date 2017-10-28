The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Tells Readers “Be A Parent Not Their Friend” [VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted October 28, 2017
0 reads
Leave a comment

Rickey Smiley Promotes His Book 'Stand By Your Truth'

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty


Rickey Smiley’s book, “Stand By Your Truth And Then Run For Your Life” is truly hitting home for so many readers. While on his book tour Rickey stopped at RollingOut to discuss some of the stories in the book, teach lessons and help inspire people.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!


 

One story Rickey talks about in his book is the fact that he was shot and almost died. He explains that he lost his life for something that had nothing to do with him. Rickey told readers you must always watch people you hang out with. He also spoke about forgiveness and the fact that you have family as well as friends that you won’t always be with because of growth.

One things fans of Rickey know about is the fact that he is a single dad. He disciplines his kids and said, “Be a parent not their friend.” Rickey explained how you rather tell your kids what to do now rather than visit them at the grave or in jail. Fans are loving this book and we hope you have your copy.

RELATED: Kim Fields Raves About Why You Must Get “Stand By Your Truth And Then Run For Your Life” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Shares Inspirational Message From Bishop Walker [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Talks About Facing Challenges As A Father [EXCLUSIVE]



Rickey Smiley Promotes His Book 'Stand By Your Truth'

Rickey Smiley With Pastor E. Dewey Smith At The House Of Hope In Atlanta [PHOTOS]

13 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley With Pastor E. Dewey Smith At The House Of Hope In Atlanta [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley With Pastor E. Dewey Smith At The House Of Hope In Atlanta [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley With Pastor E. Dewey Smith At The House Of Hope In Atlanta [PHOTOS]


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 4 days ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 5 days ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 6 days ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 6 days ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 6 days ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 1 week ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 2 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 3 weeks ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 3 weeks ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 4 weeks ago
10.05.17
Photos