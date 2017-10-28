Rickey Smiley Tells Readers “Be A Parent Not Their Friend” [VIDEO]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

One story Rickey talks about in his book is the fact that he was shot and almost died. He explains that he lost his life for something that had nothing to do with him. Rickey told readers you must always watch people you hang out with. He also spoke about forgiveness and the fact that you have family as well as friends that you won’t always be with because of growth.

One things fans of Rickey know about is the fact that he is a single dad. He disciplines his kids and said, “Be a parent not their friend.” Rickey explained how you rather tell your kids what to do now rather than visit them at the grave or in jail. Fans are loving this book and we hope you have your copy.

