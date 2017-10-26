Massachusetts Mother Suing School After Daughter’s Head Is Shaved Without Permission

Massachusetts mother Denise Robinson is suing her daughter’s school after her 7-year-old came home with a shaved head, Metro reports.

Robinson’s daughter, Tru, attends Little Heroes Group Home in Dracut, Massachusetts. The school assists Tru with her severe emotional issues. According to the school district, Tru’s hair was cut for ‘hygiene’ reasons.

‘I am very upset,’ she told NECN. ‘And I’m not going to stop being upset, because I feel like my child was assaulted and violated.’

‘There was no hygienical reason for them to shave my child’s head. There were no head lice. There were no bed bugs. There was no what I refer to as “rasta locks” going on,’ she angrily explained to reporters.

‘Her hair was two pony tails on the side on Saturday and it was braided in the ponytails and there was nothing wrong.’

SOURCE: METRO

