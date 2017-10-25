9 O'Clock News
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Jhonni Blaze Exposes Stevie J

Posted 21 hours ago
Stevie J picked the wrong one to mess with and it came back to bite him in the a**. In case you missed it, Stevie J passive aggressively threatened former Love & Hip Hop cast member Jhonni Blaze when he mentioned, in a text message, “I play with guns.”

Jhonni didn’t take kindly to his words and went on a rant exposing the super producer turned reality star and the story lines for the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. Chile, where do we start?

Apparently Jhonni and Stevie had sex some years ago and there’s video evidence of it. Instead of allowing Stevie to hold it over her head, she outed herself and dared him to release the tape because she ain’t never scared. And, according to her, she had Stevie in a “pretzel” and he didn’t know what to do with himself.

The spilling of the tea didn’t stop there. Jhonni went on to reveal Stevie allegedly had sex with transgender model/ Instagram celebrity Shauna Brooks.

Jhonni claims she was fired from the Love & Hip Hop franchise, therefore won’t get in trouble for spilling the tea. It seems like the smoke is clearing around this one, we’ll keep you posted.

 

